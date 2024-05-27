Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The life of Elspeth Jones has been celebrated at a special ceremony.

The work of a Cambridgeshire woman who made autistic people across the county feel included and heard has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The life of Elspeth Jones was celebrated at the 2024 Dimensions Learning Disability and Autism Leaders List Awards, following her death in November last year at the age of 32.

Elspeth worked as a Speak Out leader in Cambridgeshire for voice and rights charity VoiceAbility for nine years, and described herself as someone who used her lived experience of Asperger’s syndrome to talk with autistic people, listen to their experiences, and share issues with professionals who could help change things for the better.

Elspeth Jones.

This included sharing her lived experience of autism at a Preparation for Adulthood event in St Ives and in the creation of an All Age Autism Strategy for Cambridgeshire, with Elspeth attending the relaunch event at Magpas Air Ambulance’s Alconbury Weald base not long before she died.

Elspeth also really enjoyed doing autism awareness training, including for staff at March-based Twenty20 Productions last year.

Her colleagues, which include her brother and fellow Speak Out leader Bill Jones, put together an awards nomination in Elspeth's memory to highlight what a fantastic self-advocate she was and all the wonderful work she did.

Elspeth’s mum Maggie, brother Bill and VoiceAbility colleague Kate Bunting were then invited to the awards ceremony at The O2’s Cineworld in London, where there was an exhibition paying tribute to Elspeth.

Speaking on the night, awards host Ken Bruce – of BBC Radio 2 and Greatest Hits Radio fame – said: “I just want to take a moment to remember Elspeth, who passed away recently. Elspeth left a legacy that I know a lot of people will feel forever.

“Part of VoiceAbility's Speak Out team, Elspeth's campaigning work went way beyond the professional. She always made everyone feel included.

"We all just want to say a big thank you to Elspeth.”

Elspeth’s mum, Maggie, said: “I remember having a conversation with Elspeth a few years ago when life seemed hopeless to her. I asked what she would like to achieve in her life – she said to make a difference. She did it!"

“We are bursting with pride. And VoiceAbility’s support of her was and is immense!”

Kate, a VoiceAbility Speak Out facilitator in Cambridgeshire, added: “For me it was a reminder that, although Elspeth is no longer with us, her wonderful work and the messages she needed people to hear, about listening to and working in the right way with autistic people, continue.

“Elspeth and I worked closely together, and I am so grateful that my job with Speak Out let me be a part of supporting her to share those powerful messages.