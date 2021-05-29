Posh training ground building to be demolished as part of revamp

Posh want to knock down the building at Nene Park Academy in Oundle Road as part of a wider scheme to revamp its training ground.

The demolition will allow for the existing car parking facilities to be extended.

Should planning permission for the entire scheme be given the green light, an airdome covered 3G pitch will be accompanied by additional changing, educational and administration facilities.

How the new training ground could look

Posh have received approval for Category 2 status for its academy - the second highest available - and the club has the aim of at least three players graduating into the first-team squad by 2024.

The new covered pitch is a requirement for the club to be a Category 2 academy.

The training ground has been based at Nene Park Academy (formerly Orton Longueville School) for more than 15 years and is home to players from the first team down to youth teams.

It is also used by the school and general public, and it is intended that this provision will be extended if planning permission is granted.

The demolition of the Lakeside building received an objection from the council’s highways team which said the proposed working hours would be in conflict with the school day and peak traffic times.