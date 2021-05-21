Popular Youtuber hides golden ticket in Peterborough as part of national treasure hunt that could see entrants win up to £5000

Youtuber JaackMaate.

The internet star, who has over 1.4m subscribers on Youtube and who hosts the successful Happy Hour Podcast, recently spent 10 days travelling across England to hide 51 golden tickets inside metallic tins in each of its cities.

Peterborough was the final stop on his journey and he can be seen in the video placing the tin into a bush in one of the city centre’s car parks.

Anyone who finds a tin with a golden ticket inside has the chance to win a share of £10,000. 45 of the tickets will be worth £50, five will be worth £500 and one will be worth £5000. If you find multiple golden tickets- your prize will increase.

There is also an additional prize fund available to give away to people who do not find a golden ticket but still took part in searching and upload photos and videos using the #JaackMaatesGoldenTicket to prove it.

In the video uploaded to his channel on Tuesday (May 19), he shows footage of his road trip and the exact location where all of the golden tickets have been placed.

He is also posting clues and coordinates to his Instagram account (@jaackmaate) to give people an extra helping hand.

A prize draw video will be released at a later date when all of the tickets have been found so people can find out how much their ticket is worth.

To find the clue for Peterborough you can watch the video here: