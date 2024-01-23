Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yaxley GP described as an “exceptional doctor” has retired after three decades of service at the village practice.

Dr Alison Graham has spent her entire career treating Yaxley villagers since turning up for her first day of work as a fresh-faced doctor in 1994.

An emotional Dr Graham said she always wanted to work at a location she never wanted to leave, and that it has been a privilege helping patients at their best and worst times.

“It has been the utmost honour to have been part of such a fabulous practice,” she said.

“I have never wanted to do anything else except General Practice and never wanted to work anywhere but at Yaxley.”

Dr Graham has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, eventually rising to become a partner at the practice.

“I am proud of what we achieved together,” she said.

Colleagues and patients gathered to wish Dr Graham well and send her off in style on her final day.

“We have been innovative, brave, flexible and committed to constant improvement.”

Speaking directly to the patients she has served over the years, Dr Graham said:

“I am grateful for those patients who have trusted me with your worries and fears at various times in your lives - it has been a privilege to have been alongside you in the best and worst of times.”

Colleagues and patients gathered to send Dr Graham off in style.

Practice Manager Aija Selby spoke for all when she extended her thanks to Dr Graham for her “professionalism and dedication over the last 30 years.”

“It is rare nowadays,” Aija said, “for a GP to stay at one practice for their entire career and Dr Graham has been an exceptional doctor, with a listening ear and innovative nature that has led to many of the changes seen within the practice.”

Dr Graham insisted she will not be slowing down and that – as chair of the Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS) charity – she intends to continue being involved in local projects.

“I have lots of plans for my retirement and will never be bored,” she said.