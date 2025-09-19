Popular Ferry Meadows play area in Peterborough to be replaced thanks to £87K grant

A decade-old play area in Ferry Meadows is to be replaced with new play equipment – after more than £87k in grant money was awarded to Nene Park Trust.

The Trust has announced that its wooden Badger Play area is now 10 years old, and showing signs of deterioration.

Taking to the Trust’s social media channels this week, a spokesperson said: “Our much-loved wooden Badger Play area is coming to the end of its life and will be removed at the end of October half term this year.

“But never fear – we won’t be without play equipment there for long as we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve received £87,232.46 of generous funding from FCC Communities Foundation, which will help fund new play equipment to be installed over the winter.

An archive photo of the current Badger Play area, in Ferry Meadows.

“Thank you so much to our funders and we’re excited to see the new play area when it’s in!”

The spokesperson added that health and safety was their top priority, and that the old equipment was beginning to deteriorate after ten years of heavy use.

Details over what the new park will look like are yet to be released.