Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A three generations family-run business in Peterborough is poised to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The Willow Brook Farm Shop, in Stamford Road, was founded as a traditional butchers shop by Rosemary Morton, who was 65 when she opened the outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop, which includes the Granary Tea Room, is believed to have been the first farm shop in the area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary Morton with her granddaughter Grace Morton outside the farm shop

It was created after years during which Rosemary and her sister Margaret had sold the farm's beef at local farmers markets.

But Rosemary decided that a single base on the farm made more sense and they were quickly proved right as the new business went from strength to strength.

It was not long before a tea room was added along with a pop-up garden centre, which also quickly proved to be a popular attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now there are three generations of the family still working on the farm and in the shop with Rosemary’s granddaughter Grace, who was just one year old when the shop opened, and who is now an apprentice butcher and set to eventually take over the running of the shop.

A spokesperson said: “Twenty years on Rosemary is still managing the shop with just as much passion.

"Having been born into farming she has a deep understanding and value of what makes good food she has always championed local produce and promotes a field to fork ethos.

“We produce our own beef which we are incredibly proud of and our other meats, poultry and other produce are from local suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We make our own pork pies, sausage rolls etc and prepare our own cooked meats.

She added: “Rosemary is truly one of a kind and at the age of 85 she has no wish to retire.

"Her passion to provide high quality food is just a strong as it’s always been, she steers the direction of the business, still orders our supplies, manages the business customers and of course loves to chat to our shop floor customers too.