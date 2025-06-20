Popular Crowland and Thorney 1940s event returns this weekend

A retro weekend celebrating the ‘forties and the 80th anniversary of VE Day is set for Peterborough this weekend.

The weather is forecast to be hot and sunny for the Crowland and Thorney 1940s weekend – which will feature dramatic battle re-enactments, living history groups, classic cars, vintage stalls and music.

Taking centre stage again this year will be the revived amphibious military tank called the ‘Crowland Buffalo’.

The entertainment kicks off at 10am on Saturday, June 21, and continues until 4pm on Sunday, at Park Farm, Thorney, Peterborough PE6 0TF.

A spokesperson for the event, which was first held in 2022, said: “This popular 1940s weekend continues to grow each year and promises something for everyone.

“A major highlight on both days will be the live battle re-enactments, taking place each afternoon – which are always a crowd favourite!

"Also on display will be the remarkable Crowland Buffalo LVT (Landing Vehicle Tracked), which was unearthed in 2021 after being buried for over 74 years. 2025 marks the 80th Anniversary of VE Day when the Crowland Buffalo was last in use.

“The weekend will also feature an impressive array of re-enactors and living history groups, alongside classic cars, military and agricultural vehicles, and a fantastic selection of vintage stalls offering a wide range of merchandise. There will also be food and drink stands and a licensed bar open throughout the weekend.”

The sights and sounds of the 1940s - at Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend

Visitors can enjoy the nostalgic sounds of the 1940s throughout the weekend from ‘40s Home Front’, with live performances by Sarah Mai, Johnny Victory, and Shorty Brown creating an authentic and lively atmosphere.

On Saturday evening you can dance the night away with music from the ‘40s to the ‘80s and live performances from local band Paisley Circus. The evening dance starts at 7pm and a licensed bar will be available.

The Saturday event runs from 10am-5pm, with a break before the evening dance from 7-11pm. The Sunday event runs from 10am-4pm.

Tickets, available on the gate or online, are £12 per adult, with accompanied under 16s going free.