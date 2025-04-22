Pope Francis: Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Bishop of East Anglia pay tributes following death of the Pope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and the Bishop of East Anglia Bishop Peter Collins have paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death over the Easter weekend.

The Vatican said that Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday.

Following the announcement, Bishop Peter said: “It is with great sadness that we have received news of the death of Pope Francis. Even though we were fully aware of his continuing frailty in the aftermath of his recent hospitalisation, it was a deep shock to the whole Church and to the entire world to hear that the Holy Father had died just a day after appearing to the crowds at St Peter’s on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday. Photo: Getty Images

“Having celebrated the glorious day of resurrection, Pope Francis has been called home to the Father’s house. Pope Francis was elected to the Chair of St Peter on 13 March 2013, and we give thanks to almighty God for his service as Bishop of Rome and Pastor of the Universal Church.

“The Holy Father chose the name Francis, being inspired by the humble simplicity and the all-embracing compassion of the great saint of Assisi. Pope Francis repeatedly focussed his own ministry on the needs of the poor, the vulnerable, the outcasts. We give thanks for the example he provided of willing and generous service unto the end of his life. His ministry reminded us all that we are called to serve rather than be served.

“We entrust the Holy Father to the grace and mercy of almighty God – Father, Son and Holy Spirit. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

“Amen.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes added: “I am deeply sad to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. A lifetime of public service & service to others.

“The Holy Father's recent Easter message brought home our responsibilities to each other, of all faiths and none.

“My thoughts are with Catholic friends in Peterborough and around the world.”

Today The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Saturday. The process of selecting a new Pope is set to begin following the funeral.