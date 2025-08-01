Politicians in Peterborough link up to help drive overdue Ely rail junction upgrade to success

Peterborough politicians have joined forces to help drive forward delayed plans for upgrades to Ely rail junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Securing the long awaited revamp for the Ely Junction is seen as vital to help power economic growth in Peterborough and across the region by unblocking rail congestion.

Now Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling along with Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow have joined other regional political leaders to sign a letter urging Government ministers to commit funding to the long-overdue project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say upgrading Ely Junction, which is one of the UK’s most congested rail bottlenecks with tracks from Peterborough, Cambridge, Norwich, King's Lynn and Ipswich all meeting at the Ely North junction, is key to unlocking economic growth locally and nationally .

Peterborough politicians, Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow, right, and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, top, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, below, left, have teamed up to help secure long awaited Government funds to upgrade the Ely rail junction

It is claimed the investment offers returns of up to £4.89 for every £1 spent

The letter to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander states: “The scheme, known formally as the Ely Area Capacity Enhancement (EACE) programme, is long overdue and provides exceptional value for money.

"In fact, it delivers strategic outcomes that surpass those of any other scheme on the rail network. These outcomes go

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

beyond freight, significant as those benefits are for trade through Felixstowe.

"Faster and better passenger services will drive economic growth along the whole line between Cambridge, Ely, the Fens and Peterborough.

"The EACE scheme is transformative.

"For that reason, we are disappointed that the recent infrastructure announcements did not include Ely Junction.

"Our region is not in the north, but it contains significant pockets of deprivation, as well as huge economic potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"National growth also requires and assumes significant growth in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, which cannot be taken for granted.

"There is still scope to fund Ely Junction within this Spending Review period, particularly if capital from the Department for Transport, is matched by a variety of funding sources related to the delivery of new housing and the increased capacity for freight.

They add: “We hope that you will work with our Combined Authority and other relevant government agencies and departments to help deliver this vital transport upgrade.

"All regions matter and we simply want a fair hearing and fair result Cambridgeshire and Peterborough deserves no less.”

The Department for Transport has been approached for a response.