Police rescue swan from Peterborough road

Police rescued the swan earlier today (December 8).

The swan was spotted on the Nene Parkway, around a quarter of a mile from the rowing lake at Thorpe Meadows on Wednesday morning.

Police preceded to catch the bird, finding it unharmed, and returned to the lake before 12pm.

A statement on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page said: “We were called out to concerns someone was swanning around on the parkway earlier this morning.