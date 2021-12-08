Police rescue swan from Peterborough road
Police have rescued a swan from a road in Peterborough today (December 8).
The swan was spotted on the Nene Parkway, around a quarter of a mile from the rowing lake at Thorpe Meadows on Wednesday morning.
Police preceded to catch the bird, finding it unharmed, and returned to the lake before 12pm.
A statement on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page said: “We were called out to concerns someone was swanning around on the parkway earlier this morning.
“The friendliest swan there ever was who was more than happy to be carried a quarter of a mile back to the rowing lake!”