Police in Peterborough have objected to an application for a new premises to sell alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been made to the city’s Licencing Committee for a premises licence for Market 7 Ltd, Unit 7 at Brassey Close, just off Bourges Boulevard in the city centre. The unit is currently operating as a grocery shop selling Romanian products.

The application is for the sale of alcohol between 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant has proposed a number of measures including: installing a full CCTV system, prohibiting anyone from consuming alcohol on the premises, selling no ‘super-strength’ beers or ciders (over 6.5% ABV) as well as alcohol sales making up no more than 10% of the premises total sales area.

Market 7 Ltd, Unit 7, Brassey Close, Peterborough, PE1 2AZ. Photo: Google.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has objected to the proposals, however, due to its location in a ‘Can Do Area.’ operation Can Do was launched jointly by Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Police in 2011 to tackle many challenges facing the areas of Gladstone, Millfield and New England. Part of this is monitoring and controlling the number of licenced premises in these areas.

The police objections states that: “Ward councillors representing businesses and residents in the area indicate that the density of outlets selling ‘Off’ sales of alcohol in the Can-Do area contributes significantly to volatility and anti-social behaviour. Residents state that they fear to go out late at night. The presence of drunk individuals, whose behaviour is aggressive and unpredictable, can be intimidating for residents.”

Brassey Close is also in an area subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order which gives the police the powers to ask anyone caught street drinking to dispose of their alcohol and disperse from the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police have objected to the licence on the grounds of the ‘prevention of crime and disorder’, ‘public safety’ and ‘prevention of public nuisance, further adding: “The premises is within close proximity to a number of established off-licence premises and local parks. Whilst the applicant may have provided a number of voluntary conditions, due to the potential effect that this premises may have on the local community- that is already sensitive to alcohol related anti-social behaviour- the application should be considered by the Licencing Committee.”

The application will be decided by the council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee on Monday (September 1) at 2pm.