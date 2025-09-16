Police issue CCTV appeal after knifepoint robbery in Peterborough
Police have issued a CCTV appeal following a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough
Detectives investigating the incident have just released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the knifepoint robbery.
Two teenage boys were robbed of their bicycles at about 6pm on September 1 in East Station Road, Peterborough.
Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/66524/25.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.