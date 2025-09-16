Police issue CCTV appeal after knifepoint robbery in Peterborough

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the incident have just released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the knifepoint robbery.

Two teenage boys were robbed of their bicycles at about 6pm on September 1 in East Station Road, Peterborough.

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/66524/25.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.