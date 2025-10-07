Police issue appeal to find a ‘dangerous criminal’ who failed to attend court where he was sentenced to five years in jail

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a ‘dangerous criminal’ who failed to attend a court hearing at which he was sentenced to five years in jail.

William Wenman (46) is now wanted by police after failing to attend the hearing at Huntingdon Law Courts on October 3.

He was jailed for five years in his absence after the court heard how he had struck a man with a metal baton during a break-in.

After breaking into the flat, Wenman pulled out an extendable metal baton from his trouser waistband and struck the victim twice to the jaw.

The victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries while Wenman was arrested in Westgate, Peterborough, on December 21, 2021.

Wenman had been found guilty of burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a block of flats in Darthill Road, March, on November 23, 2021.

DC Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Wenman is a dangerous criminal who was not afraid to use extreme violence.

“The victim was left with deeply unpleasant and serious injuries.

“While it is pleasing to see the outcome of the court case and a significant sentence handed down, justice will not have been done until Wenman has been arrested and sent to prison. I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police as soon as possible.”

Wenman has links to Peterborough, Fenland and Sussex.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or know of his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call police on 101, quoting reference 35/NT/18955/21, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk