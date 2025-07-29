Police close flat in Peterborough after spate of complaints about disturbances and drug-related activity

A flat in Peterborough has been closed by police after repeated reports of anti-social behaviour, disturbances and drug-related activity.

The closure order was served on 22 Sayer Court, Orton Goldhay, on July 24 following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Support Team (NST).

The three-month order means access to the property is prohibited, apart from for representatives from the organisation who owns it and emergency services.

Ignoring the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Charlie Adams, from Peterborough NST, said: “This closure order has been put in place to protect local residents who have been made subject to persistent anti-social behaviour generating from the property.

“We’re continuing to work with our communities to tackle concerns raised about drug use, dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour.

“We hope this closure order provides residents with peace of mind and shows we are committed to tackling the issues raised.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.