Police 'close' flat in Peterborough after complaints of drug use and anti-social behaviour

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST

A flat in Peterborough has been partially ‘closed’ by police after complaints about drug use and associated anti-social behaviour.

Officers secured a partial closure order for Flat 3 in Oxford Road, in Millfield, following a raid yesterday (June 26) when they found 124 wraps of crack cocaine and 26 wraps of heroin.

Chloe Henson (25) of Oxford Road, Millfield, and Ahmed Hassan (25) of Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, were arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and are due to appear in court next month.

Police from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out a warrant at the flat which closes the property to anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services, employees of Peterborough City Council and their agents, and any person with express consent of the police.

A police officer attaches the partial closure notice to the door of flat 3 in Oxford Road, Millfield, Peterborough

The order will remain in place until September 26.

PC Olly Holmes, from Peterborough’s Eastern NPT, said: “We applied to the courts for a warrant on the flat in response to complaints from the local community about drug use, dealing, and associated anti-social behaviour coming from the flat.

"Following this, we knew further action had to be taken to address these issues.”

The partial closure order was served following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Holmes added: “Drug use and the associated criminality can have a significant impact on the local community, and I hope the work the team has done shows that we are listening and will continue to tackle the issues raised with us.”

