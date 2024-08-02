Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They found 21 plants, some dried cannabis and pepper spray

A man was found with cannabis plants worth more than £20,000 in his home after police were called out to a domestic incident.

Pawel Mikos, 38, was arrested at his then home in Sandpiper Drive, Stanground, Peterborough, on April 3, 2021.

A spokesperson for Cambs police said: “Police had visited after reports of a domestic incident at the property, but ended up finding 21 cannabis plants, worth up to £21,000, some dried-up cannabis in a vacuum sealed bag and pepper spray.

“Mikos, of Georgia Mews, Cardea, admitted production of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious gas and was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and a £500 fine at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (July 29).”

DC Claire Atkinson, who investigated, commented: “Cannabis factories and the associated criminality are something the force is constantly working to tackle, but we cannot do that without reports from the public.

She added: “Signs that cannabis is being grown in a house can include people coming and going at odd times of the day and night, strange smells coming from the property and windows covered or curtains closed all the time. If you notice these signs, I urge you to report it to us so we can build investigations and identify those involved.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area can report to Cambs police online via their dedicated drugs information webpage.