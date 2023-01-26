Police have called for a range of security measures to be installed at a new development planned to replace Peterborough’s Greyhound Stadium.

Extensive lighting on all roads, footpaths and parking areas, a CCTV plan, special anti-climb, anti-cut weldmesh fencing and gates, and landscaping with low planting up to 1.2 metres high and tree crowns raised to two metres to allow for good surveillance and views across open space are some of the measures being sought.

The demands have been prompted by a new planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council to demolish the historic former Greyhound Stadium in First Drove, Fengate, and turn it into an employment hub.

Plans have been drawn up to create an employment hub at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium, Fengate, Peterborough.

Dave Griffin, the Designing Out Crime Officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, which was invited to comment by the council on the application, states that the area is considered to be of ‘medium risk’ vulnerability to crime.

He says that over the last two years there have been 3,396 crimes recorded in the East Ward, with 104 of the total being committed in Fengate.

These include six burglaries of businesses, one house burglary, 22 vehicle crimes and two cycle thefts, seven public order offences and 13 theft offences.

There have also been 162 anti-social behaviour incidents in Fengate during the same period, which includes 132 rowdy nuisance and 30 vehicle nuisance.

He states: “It is important that security and crime prevention are considered and discussed at the earliest opportunity to ensure that the security of buildings, homes, amenity space and the environment provide a safe place for people living, working and visiting this location.

And he adds: “I note that there is no specific section in either the design and access or planning statements relating to crime prevention or security measures.”

The two-fold application seeks full planning permission for nine commercial units to the north of the site, ‘Area A’ , and outline planning permission for up 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres on ‘Area B’ to the south.

It is reckoned the venture will create about 260 jobs and boost the local economy by £11.2 million a year.

The application has been submitted by Fengate Land Holdings, which is listed at Companies House as having ‘significant control’ of Peterborough Sports Stadium Ltd, which is named by the Land Registry as the owner of Peterborough Greyhound Stadium.

The proposed development has also sparked concerns from a number of residents who have commented on the application, which has still to be considered by councillors.

Seven objections have been received from members of the public saying planning approval for the development should not be granted.

Most of the objectors refer to the many memories they have from enjoyable times at the stadium over the years.

Some point out that greyhound racing still has many followers and the stadium should still be a going concern.

The family-owned stadium stopped operating as a greyhound racing venue on May 19, 2020 after a 89-years lifespan.

At its peak, the stadium had employed 180 workers - mostly part-time - including 25 full-time staff - and could cater for about 1,500 customers.