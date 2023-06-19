Police call for Peterborough snooker licence to be reviewed after worker arrested over drug offence

Peterborough Snooker Club

Cambridgeshire Police have called for a review of a snooker club's licence after a worker was arrested in connection with a drug offence.

Officers have raised the concerns about the Peterborough Snooker Club on Lincoln Road – and called for a review of the licence.

Officers said they were concerned licence holder Jawad Ismail ‘is not in control of the premises.’

In a statement to the city council’s licencing committee, police said a bar person working at the site had been arrested in connection with drug offences.

In the statement, police said: “On Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 2pm, PC Hawkins and (PCC Licensing) held a meeting with Mr Ismail.

"Mr Ismail disclosed that he was aware that an employee had been arrested on suspicion of supplying Drugs (CLASS A) and that the premises had been searched as a result.

"Mr Ismail then advised that the person had been dismissed from their role, however they had been friends for approximately 20 years and was still allowed in as a patron. Whilst speaking with Mr Ismail, a person entered via the rear door, Mr Ismail explained that it was the person that had been arrested for the drug related offence, both and I advised that the person should leave immediately, and we did not engage with them.

“There are concerns that the Mr Ismail is not in control of the premises, did not take immediate positive action to mitigate further offences and is allowing criminal activity, to take place and he does not appear to understand his responsibilities to uphold the licensing objectives.”

The police have requested that if the licence is not suspended or revoked, a number of new conditions be imposed, including:

100% searching of patrons and staff. 100% ID checking and the use of an ID Scanner. SIA Security when licensable activities are taking place. Personal Licence Holder to be present, at all times Licensable Activities are taking place. Over 18-year-olds only. Staff training – to include Drugs and CSE