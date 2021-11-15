Poignant parade held as Peterborough marks Remembrance Sunday

Veterans were joined by serving members of the armed forces, cadets and city dignitaries for the annual Remembrance Day service.

Along with the parade, Poppy Wreaths were laid at the war memorial in Bridge Street, and the city fell silent at 11am to remember all who had lost their lives in war.

Standards were lowered as the city paid its respects, before a special service was held at Peterborough Cathedral.

Cadets had also made a special Poppy display at Customs House by Town Bridge.

Earlier in the week there were services across Peterborough for Armistice Day - including at Thomas Deacon Academy.

More than 2,500 pupils and staff took part in the service on Thursday, which was live streamed via YouTube and broadcast to staff and students within classrooms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The academy’s Combined Cadet Force, led by Lt Col. Thompson, were at the heart of the service and marched into the school carrying the wreath.

At 11am, staff and students stood to observe a two-minute silence, in memory of the fallen. During the ceremony, the academy’s Principal Boy and Girl read the names of the fallen and laid wreaths in their honour. Rick Carroll, Principal at Thomas Deacon Academy, also gave a reading.

Mr Carroll said: “We were honoured and proud to hold our Remembrance Service. It is hugely important to us and our community that we pay our respects to those who those who have lost their lives in military service.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic, we have had to hold our event virtually again this year but I am honoured that we have still been able to acknowledge the courage and bravery of those who served in war.

“As always, our students played a significant part in the service and I have been amazed at their level of involvement and respect for this important event.

“I would like to thank all those in our community who have supported us and made it possible to continue hosting such an important event.”

All students and staff created poppies with messages of remembrance on them, which were used to create a spectacular ‘waterfall of poppies’ in the school’s atrium for the ceremony, similar to the Tower of London display.

