Plea to find home for Staffordshire bull terrier who has spent 'heartbreaking' 600 days looking for new owners

A plea has been put out to find a new home for a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who has spent more than 600 days trying to find a new owner.

Through no fault of her own Ruby has been overlooked time and time again and staff at the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire are heart-broken that she can’t find a family to call her own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre where Ruby is being looked after, said: “Everyone at Block Fen absolutely adores Ruby and we cannot understand why she keeps getting overlooked - it’s utterly heartbreaking as we know she would make a great addition to any family.

Ruby, a five-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, has been in RSPCA care for over 600 days

“It’s just really sad because we know she is a wonderful dog who deserves a second chance - yet it just hasn’t happened for her yet and it is just so upsetting when you see she is facing another week, then another month without a home to call her own.

“Ruby is an easy going girl and has wonderful manners. She’s previously lived in a home environment and knows how to behave properly within the home. She walks well on lead, and is trained to wear a muzzle, she also knows sit, paw, down, wait and come. She absolutely LOVES playing with her tennis ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they could offer Rubya home is urged to visit her find a pet page on the RSPCA Block Fen website and fill out an application form by visiting https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/block-fen-animal-centre/findapet#onSubm