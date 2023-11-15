Metal detectorist David Anderson with the service medal of ‘6131 Private T.H.Parker of the Northumberland Fusiliers.’

A metal detectorist has issued an appeal for help in his efforts to reunite a First World War service medal with its rightful owners.

David Anderson is seeking any information that could see him finally – after 20 years of searching – return the 100-year-old medal to the descendents of the man it was originally awarded to.

The man in question is a Mr Tom Parker, noted in service records as ‘6131 Private T.H.Parker of the Northumberland Fusiliers.’

David first discovered the medal while out with his metal detector on Dartford Heath, Kent, in 2003.

“It was a big silver medal,” he recalled: “it was a service medal so I know the chap returned from the war alive.”

The find made David speculate that the heath may have been used as a transit camp during the First World War.

“Ever since I’ve had it, I’ve tried to find the family to give it back,” he said.

Since discovering the medal 20 years ago, David has published letters in regional and national newspapers, and even written articles in genealogy magazines, in the hope it might lead him to find out more about the mysterious Tom Parker.

In a more recent move, he even got in touch with the Northumberland Fusiliers’ museum to see if they could help.

They told David that he would have to give them the medal in order for them to pursue its rightful owners.

When David informed them the medal wasn’t his to give away, the museum said insurance concerns would prevent them from doing anything more.

Ever since then, the trail has gone cold.

Until now.

‘Promising news’

A recent development has led the 64-year-old to believe Private Parker’s descendents may – just may – be living in our region.

David picks up the story

“So I was watching The One Show and a postman from Ipswich called Adam Simpson-York came on.”

“He has a pastime where he buys old medals off eBay then tracks people down and hands them back.”

David immediately reached out to Adam, sharing everything he knew about the deceased soldier.

In due course, the postman replied - and he had promising news.

Despite a common name like Parker making things quite “tricky,” Adam was sure he had found the right Thomas Henry Parker.

According to sources, Thomas had fathered two children after returning from the conflict, Hilda and William.

While Hilda never married and died in Suffolk, William married a lady called Rhoda and together they had a son named Derek W. Parker.

Adam believes Derek may have married twice. Both of the ladies he married: Renee Harrison and Sandra S. Jones lived in Ashton, near Helpston.

Understandably, David is very keen to hear from anyone in or around that area who may know of, or had an acquaintance with, any of the aforementioned people.

The trinket hunter – who is still a keen detectorist – is giddy with excitement at the prospect of finally being able to reunite the medal with its rightful heirs.

“It would be wonderful to give it back,” he said.