News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Platinum award success for Peterborough-based haulage firm PC Howard

Accolade is for ‘operational excellence’
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Staff at a Peterborough haulage company are celebrating a national awards success.

PC Howard, which is based at Kings Cliffe and provides haulage and distribution plus 300,000 square feet of warehousing has received the award in tribute to its outstanding performance as part of the Palletways UK network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company has been presented with Palletways’s Platinum Award for operational excellence over the last six months.

Celebrating their success, from left, are Dan Livsey, Refika Aydogan, Miranda Anthany, Charlotte Jezzard, Rachel Clark, Tracey Rose (Palletways Manager), Andrew Howard (Managing Director), Tom Ibbotson, Birttany Taylor, Jasper Sawyer (Business Development Manager) and Andy Downs.Celebrating their success, from left, are Dan Livsey, Refika Aydogan, Miranda Anthany, Charlotte Jezzard, Rachel Clark, Tracey Rose (Palletways Manager), Andrew Howard (Managing Director), Tom Ibbotson, Birttany Taylor, Jasper Sawyer (Business Development Manager) and Andy Downs.
Celebrating their success, from left, are Dan Livsey, Refika Aydogan, Miranda Anthany, Charlotte Jezzard, Rachel Clark, Tracey Rose (Palletways Manager), Andrew Howard (Managing Director), Tom Ibbotson, Birttany Taylor, Jasper Sawyer (Business Development Manager) and Andy Downs.
Most Popular

Jasper Sawyer, business development manager, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Platinum Award as it recognises the very best companies within the Palletways UK network.

"Achieving Platinum Award status is a testament to the hard work of our staff who go above and beyond for all of our customers to maintain and improve our level of excellent customer service and ensure that our customers’ products are delivered in a timely manner.

"This award demonstrates to our customers that they can expect only the best in transportation and logistics from us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwick Trimble, network director at Palletways UK, said: “Providing customers with a fast, reliable and efficient service is our top priority, and these awards highlight the dedication of the team who have gone above and beyond to meet the stringent standards.

"It has been great to look back at their performance over the last six months and a pleasure to present them with this coveted award.”

The firm uses its fleet and the Palletways network to ensure 90 per cent of its delivery points are delivered in four hours.

Related topics:Peterborough