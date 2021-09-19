Plant a tree for the Jubilee! Peterborough City council backs tree-planting initiative to celebrate her majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

Her Majesty, the Queen.

Next year marks her majesty’s 70th year as monarch and to celebrate the anniversary, a UK-wide tree planting initiative named The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) has been established.

The unique scheme involves inviting people to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee,” with everyone encouraged to plant trees from October - when the tree planting season begins - through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage the planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To drive the push locally, both Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council are working with the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, to raise awareness of the QGC and to work with residents, groups, schools, businesses and other partners to encourage and support their participation.

The councils are also working to identify sites across their estates where larger scale planting projects can take place.

Julie Spence, The Queen’s representative in the county, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful initiative to ensure a lasting legacy which reflects Her Majesty’s remarkable contribution to public life.

“I hope residents, communities, schools and businesses will join me in helping to make our area even greener and push us towards our goal of becoming carbon neutral.

“It is vital, though, that everyone remembers to Plan, Plant and Protect so we can ensure the trees last well into the next century and beyond. For that reason I would encourage everyone to visit the official website for more information.”

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, added: “As a city aspiring to be the UK’s Environment Capital, I can think of no better way of marking Her Majesty’s remarkable service than through the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“The Platinum Jubilee will be a great year for the country and I know Peterborough will play its part in the celebrations.”

As well as leaving a lasting legacy for the Queen, the tree planting will support the environmental ambitions of both authorities, including the target to achieve zero carbon emissions.

It will also help remedy the fact that the county is among the least wooded areas of the UK and will create an improved natural environment for residents.

Everyone is invited to take part and it is easy to get involved – whether you are an expert gardener or a complete novice there is something you can do. This ranges from individuals planting trees on their private land, community planting projects, schools planting trees on their premises and businesses setting up tree planting projects with employees.

Help and advice can be found on The Woodland Trust website, as too can information on sustainable tree guards; which the council are encouraging the use of planting projects rather than traditional plastic guards which have a negative impact on the environment.

A national map has been created for people to add their own planting projects and view the contribution being made across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, the QGC will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

People taking part in the project can highlight their efforts and encourage other contributions on social media via the hashtags #PlantATreeForTheJubilee and #QueensGreenCanopy.