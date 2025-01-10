Plans to turn semi-detached house in Peterborough into care home for children with learning difficulties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The applicant claims there is a need for specialist accommodation for vulnerable children in Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A semi-detached house in Peterborough could become a care home for children with learning difficulties.

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to change the use of the property, located on Reeves Way in Eastfield, from a residential dwelling to care accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants, Sharaz Nawaz and Lurie Schipschi, hope to use the property to provide specialist care and support to young people with learning difficulties, including those suffering from Asperger’s, ADD, ADHD, ASD and EBD.

The care home would take a maximum of three children

The care home would take a maximum of three children and/or young adults between seven and 17 years old, with an aim of guiding them to take their place in society as independent and responsible citizens.

Mr Nawaz and Mr Schipschi claim the care home would provide much-needed housing for vulnerable people in Peterborough.

Their application states: “There is an identified need for specialist accommodation within the Peterborough area for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties. The proposed home will help to meet this need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be run by experienced professionals and authorised and regulated by the relevant regulatory bodies.”

The application also confirms that all staff would hold an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care (or equivalent) as a minimum, with the care home manager having at least five years of management or supervisory experience in a relevant care setting.

The four-bedroom home would accommodate three children upstairs while the ground floor bedroom would provide sleeping accommodation for staff.

Those in care at the property would be supported to live semi-independently, learning the basic skills needed to live on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some may attend school or college and others may be in local employment.

The property is located on the same road as the City of Peterborough Academy.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.