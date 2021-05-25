Plans to enhance Peterborough Nene Park community hub submitted

Nene Park Trust wants to make significant alterations to Lynch Lake Community Hub, which is situated approximately 260m from the visitors’ reception point and café area.

Under the plans, the former ice cream kiosk would have a raised covered stage area with the potential for multiple uses - including small demonstrations by volunteers or larger events or theatre productions.

The revamp is part of the Nene Park: Your Community Greenspace project which will go ahead if funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is approved next month.

Other parts of the scheme include a replacement for Pontoon Bridge and improving the toilets and welcome area of Ferry Meadows.

The proposed changes for Lynch Lake Community Hub are to see it extended to create a split indoor/outdoor open-plan building and decking area which would be made available for use by community groups.

The new building would also be used as an extra learning space to improve the trust’s education provision, and for a wide range of other uses such as an artist studio, performance space and information area.

1. Plans for Lynch Lake Community Hub An outdoor view Buy photo

2. Plans for Lynch Lake Community Hub The multi-purpose stage area Buy photo

3. Plans for Lynch Lake Community Hub The current site Buy photo

4. Plans for Lynch Lake Community Hub The location of the hub Buy photo