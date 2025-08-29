Plans to designate land for use by four Traveller families close to Peterborough recommended for refusal

By Ben Jones
Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 13:18 BST
Plans to designate an area of land in Barnack for use by four Traveller families was been recommended for refusal.

The plans are for a parcel of land accessed from the east of Uffington Road and measures 0.89 hectares.

The site is surrounded by open fields to the east, south and west. To the north is the Vineyard, a parcel of land that has a lawful use as a plant nursery.

The application made to Peterborough City Council states that permission is sought for the change of use of land to use as residential caravan site for four gypsy/traveller families, each with two caravans including no more than one static caravan/mobile home, together with retention of existing building for use as ancillary dayroom and laying of hardstanding.

Uffington Road in Barnack. Photo: Google.placeholder image
Uffington Road in Barnack. Photo: Google.

Officers have observed that the development has partially begun and therefore the application is part-retrospective.

Officers have, however, recommended that the application be refused due to a failure to provide a safe and convenient access point as well as providing insufficient information to demonstrate that the proposal would not result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

Peterborough Highway Services has objected to the application and requested further details over road safety and Barnack Parish Council has also submitted an objection based on the fact that ‘it does not present a sustainable location economically, socially or environmentally.’

The matter will be decided by Peter borough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee on Tuesday (September 2) at 1:30pm.

