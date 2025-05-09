Plans to convert house into five-bed HMO near Peterborough primary school
Plans have been put forward to convert a house in Peterborough into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).
The property is a three-storey mid-terrace house which is located on Clement Drive in Woodston, near to the Nene Valley Primary School on Sugar Way.
Applicant, Mark Ruben, submitted a Lawful Development Certificate application to Peterborough City Council to convert the property.
Mr Ruben claimed that the development would not require planning permission as the "material use" of the building would not change.
The application states: "The design does not affect the visual appearance of the property with alterations carried out internally."
The garage of the property would be converted into a bedroom as well as the existing first floor living room, according to plans.
Another bedroom on the second floor would be removed to provide a larger bedroom.
An HMO is a property where three or more people, from more than one household, live together and share basic amenities like a bathroom, toilet, or kitchen.
Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on Mr Ruben's Lawful Development Certificate application at a later date.