Plans to convert house into five-bed HMO near Peterborough primary school

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 9th May 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 17:04 BST
The council must make a decision on the plans

Plans have been put forward to convert a house in Peterborough into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The property is a three-storey mid-terrace house which is located on Clement Drive in Woodston, near to the Nene Valley Primary School on Sugar Way.

Applicant, Mark Ruben, submitted a Lawful Development Certificate application to Peterborough City Council to convert the property.

Plans have been drawn up to turn a three-storey mid-terrace house on Clement Drive in Woodston, Peterborough, into a house of multiple occupation.placeholder image
Plans have been drawn up to turn a three-storey mid-terrace house on Clement Drive in Woodston, Peterborough, into a house of multiple occupation.

Mr Ruben claimed that the development would not require planning permission as the "material use" of the building would not change.

The application states: "The design does not affect the visual appearance of the property with alterations carried out internally."

The garage of the property would be converted into a bedroom as well as the existing first floor living room, according to plans.

Another bedroom on the second floor would be removed to provide a larger bedroom.

An HMO is a property where three or more people, from more than one household, live together and share basic amenities like a bathroom, toilet, or kitchen.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on Mr Ruben's Lawful Development Certificate application at a later date.

