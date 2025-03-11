Plans to convert historic dovecote and outbuildings into three homes in Peterborough village

The development would be of high quality and sustainable design

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert a historic dovecote and a number of outbuildings into three homes.

Applicants, Mr Green and Mrs Sleet, hope to transform the dovecote as well as a long barn, offices and a workshop into new homes to the rear of 24 Church Street in Northborough.

Number 24 Church Street is a Grade II Listed end of terrace house which has a front garden to the north and a small walled-in garden at the rear.

The dovecote building at the rear (Plot 2) is also Grade II Listed and boasts many of its original features. If plans are approved, it will be converted alongside the offices into a new two-bedroom home.

The long barn (Plot 1), currently used as storage and garages, would be converted into a three-bedroom home while the workshop (Plot 3), previously used for car repairs, would become a four-bedroom home.

Number 24 Church Street would not receive any development other than some additional parking.

Plans state that the development would provide “high quality and sustainable design” which would suit the existing heritage character of the area.

The design and access statement reads: “The development to the Listed and Curtilage Listed buildings retains the majority of the original openings and replaces the either dilapidated joinery or modern UPVC windows/doors with bespoke timber joinery which will be sympathetic to the historic character of the buildings.

“The proposal honours the historic value of the dovecote by proposing minimal work to the first floor of the dovecote and retaining it as existing to showcase the historic nesting boxes and original roof structure.”

Separate applications for full planning permission and listed building consent were submitted to the council.

Planners will make a decision on the applications at a later date.