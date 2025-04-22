Plans to convert Hampton Hargate house into ‘family-style’ children’s home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The property would accommodate up to four children

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to change the use of a residential house to a children’s care home.

The proposed children’s home would be located at number 18 Marketstede in Hampton Hargate and would accommodate a maximum of four children aged between eight and 17 years old.

Applicant, Dexter Lee Holdings Ltd, stated within the planning application that it would create a “family-style, homely environment” for the children and the home would have “minimal impact” on the character of the surrounding residential area.

The property in Marketstede, Hampton Hargate

The home would provide care for children requiring general residential support and those with mild to moderate emotional and behavioural needs, not a specialist home for high-risk or severely complex needs.

If approved, there would be two to three staff members on-site during the day and two staff on sleep-in shifts overnight, not exceeding four members of staff at any given time.

Plans state that the primary aim is for children to attend local mainstream schools or specialist education placements.

If home-based education is necessary, a quiet study area would be provided, but this would involve 1:1 tutoring and not resemble a formal classroom setting.

The children would be allowed to leave the property based on their care plan and risk assessment, with a typical curfew in place of 9pm on weekdays and 10pm on weekends.

A dedicated contact number and email address for the home manager would be provided to local residents which they could use to report any concerns.

Plans state: “The home will integrate positively within the community, promoting neighbourly relations and community cohesion.”

Peterborough City Council planners will make a final decision on the application at a later date.