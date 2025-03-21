Plans to convert former Peterborough hotel into flats and houses

The hotel building was listed for sale last year for offers in excess of £1.5 million and is now understood to be under new ownership

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the conversion of a former hotel into flats and houses.

The Da Rosalia Hotel building spans five former houses at 23 to 31 Burghley Road and has a substantial area for car parking at the rear.

Applicant, Satyam Ahuja, seeks to restore a residential use to the site by converting it into four two-bed flats, two four-bed flats, and two three-bed houses.

The parking area would be retained for the use of the proposed flats and houses.

It would be reduced to provide 23 parking spaces, refuse and bicycle storage, and to provide amenity spaces for each of the eight dwellings proposed.

The application states: “This development respects the character and form of the surrounding and assists in improving the quality of the housing stock and the residential environment.”

Previously, the Da Rosalia Hotel provided accommodation for 36 guests and had one owner’s apartment, together with a restaurant and bar.

The hotel building was listed for sale last year for offers in excess of £1.5 million and is now understood to be under new ownership.

The application adds: “Given that there is no policy that weighs against this proposal the benefits of a housing lead scheme and a development that seeks to re-use an existing building by far outweigh the cost associated with the loss of a redundant hotel use.

“Furthermore this development is able to be carried out without harm to the amenity of adjoining or surrounding occupiers, the proposed occupiers or impact to the character and appearance of the area which weighs in the applications favour.”

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.