Plans to change small Peterborough HMO into children’s care home

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the conversion of a small HMO into a children’s care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property at 32 Orton Avenue, Woodston, was converted into a small HMO for six people in 2023.

Among the joint applicants for the proposed new development is city councillor Imtiaz Ali, who hopes to create a care home on the site for up to four children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents claim that the combination of on-site parking with the available on-street parking on Orton Avenue would be “more than adequate” to meet the planning policy and operational needs of the proposed use.

The property in Orton Avenue

A planning statement reads: “Mr Ali has approached PCC Children’s Services which have confirmed verbally that not only is there an overall need for this form of accommodation in the city, but that this location is considered appropriate.”

As well as planning permission, the property would have to be checked and approved by Ofsted before it could lawfully be used as a children’s home.

The staffing level for a four-child care home would be a one-to-one ratio during the day with one-to-two overnight, according to plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement concluded: “It is considered that the proposal is consistent with local plan policy and suitable in planning terms for the change of use as proposed, and as such it is requested that planning permission be granted.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.