Plans to build house and flats in Peterborough garden withdrawn after parking and access concerns raised

Plans to construct a new home and two flats in a Peterborough garden have been withdrawn after concerns were raised.

Applicant, Tariq Mahmood, sought to redevelop what he described as a “largely neglected” garden behind Montagu Road.

The plans would have seen a block of two one-bedroom flats and a two-bedroom detached home built on the site, with six parking spaces in total.

Objecting to the application, the local highway authority wrote: “The proposed access to the site is inadequate and below the standard required by reason of substandard vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian visibility splays.

67 Montagu Road, Peterborough Photo: Tariq Mahmood

“As a consequence, the manoeuvring of vehicles likely to be generated by the proposed development would have an adverse effect on the safety of users of the adjoining public highway.”

It was also noted that there would be a lack of adequate parking provision and issues with the manoeuvring of vehicles.

In terms of biodiversity, the application stated: “We will take this opportunity to introduce new trees and a diverse variety of climbing plants to form soft divisions between amenity spaces. Bird boxes will be added to the new buildings to encourage birds.”

However, Peterborough City Council’s wildlife officer objected to the plans citing concerns around the applicant’s biodiversity documents.

The plans were withdrawn by Mr Mahmood on July 11.