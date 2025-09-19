Plans to build apartments at recently sold £1.5m offices in Peterborough

Plans have been submitted for the construction of new apartments at an office building in Peterborough.

The prominent building at 35 Thorpe Road was sold earlier this year after going on the market with a £1.5 million price tag.

Property experts said the sale of the two-storey property was boosted by its close proximity to the planned second entrance to the city’s railway station, which forms part of the plans for the £65 million Station Quarter development.

On September 11, MJS Construction applied to Peterborough City Council for prior approval to erect two additional floors above 35 Thorpe Road in order to create 14 self-contained apartments.

The premises at Thorpe Road

A planning statement reads: “The proposed development aligns with both national and local design principles, offering a well-considered upward extension that respects the character of the existing building while making more efficient use of land in a sustainable urban location.”

It adds: “The Station Quarter regeneration area nearby introduces a new architectural vernacular which this proposal sympathetically references.”

New covered and secure cycle parking spaces would be provided alongside the existing 48 car parking spaces to serve the 14 apartments.

The applicant argued that, because the council does not benefit from a five-year housing land supply, the shortfall “increases the urgency for housing delivery”.

The office building was offered for sale after the previous tenant, legal firm Hunt & Coombs Solicitors, relocated to new premises.