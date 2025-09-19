Plans to bring empty Peterborough garages back into use after anti-social behaviour

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 15:24 BST
A number of empty garages in Peterborough could be brought back into use.

Mr A Dhanji submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council in September which, if approved, would see 15 redundant garage spaces utilised off Padholme Road.

The site at Corcoran Mews is currently overgrowing with vegetation and attracting anti-social behaviour according to planning documents.

Mr Dhanji intends to visit the site two to three times a week to either take a vehicle out of the garages or bring a vehicle in.

The garages in question

“As the previous use of the site was garage, there is no difference from the previous use, as the existing garages will be used for storing vehicles,” a planning statement reads.

“It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users.”

The applicant claimed that the development would not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of the adjoining properties or the surrounding area.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

