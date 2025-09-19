Plans to bring empty Peterborough garages back into use after anti-social behaviour

A number of empty garages in Peterborough could be brought back into use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr A Dhanji submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council in September which, if approved, would see 15 redundant garage spaces utilised off Padholme Road.

The site at Corcoran Mews is currently overgrowing with vegetation and attracting anti-social behaviour according to planning documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dhanji intends to visit the site two to three times a week to either take a vehicle out of the garages or bring a vehicle in.

The garages in question

“As the previous use of the site was garage, there is no difference from the previous use, as the existing garages will be used for storing vehicles,” a planning statement reads.

“It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users.”

The applicant claimed that the development would not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of the adjoining properties or the surrounding area.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.