Plans to breath new life into Peterborough city centre are stepped up

BID Steering Group member, Steve Stafford (Director of Metro Bank, Peterborough); Wayne Fitzgerald (Leader of Peterborough City Council); Mike Greene (Managing Director of the Brightfield Group).

They have been invited to complete a new survey that will guide the work of the Peterborough’s proposed Business Improvement District (BID).

The survey has been launched as the deadline approaches for a vote by businesses on whether to back the creation of the BID.

The 10 minute survey asks business leaders for their thoughts on what makes a successful city, the best ways of promoting Peterborough as a destination and the most effective ways of bringing the most benefits to the centre.

Peterborough Positive BID boundary.

Peterborough’s planned Business Improvement District covers an area from the train station to just beyond the cathedral and between Fletton Quays and the Broadway.

It is home to about 485 businesses which will all get one vote in the ballot in October to set up the BID. To be successful, there must be a simple majority both in the number of votes cast and in rateable value of votes cast.

It is reckoned the creation of a BID could secure a £1.7 million cash injection for the city centre over five years.

A reminder to business leaders to complete the survey came as Peterborough Positive, which is leading the BID campaign, held its first face-to-face consultation event with city centre business owners.

The event took place in the Queensgate shopping centre and was attended by a range of business people and civic leaders, including Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the new leader of Peterborough City Council.

The event featured a presentation on the background and potential of the BID and was followed by a discussion with attendees about their thoughts on how the BID should focus its work over the next five years.

Action could include ways to attract higher footfall into the centre, particularly for the night-time economy, improve communication to businesses about events in the city and tackle issues of anti-social behaviour.

Afterwards, Mark Broadhead, Centre Director of Queensgate and Chair of the Peterborough Positive Steering Group, said: “It was fantastic to meet some of our local business owners face-to-face and talk to them about the opportunities presented by the Peterborough BID.

“We heard from the attendees what their priorities for the BID are at this moment.

“We now hope to build on this engagement over the next few months as we finalise Peterborough Positive’s Business Plan and prepare for the ballot in October.”

The survey can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PPBIDSURVEY and the deadline is July 1.