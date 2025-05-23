Plans for two new homes in neglected garden near Peterborough primary school
Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to construct two new homes in a neglected garden near a primary school.
The two one-bedroom homes would be a semi-detached building built on a plot near to numbers 2 and 4 Wainwright in Werrington.
Applicant, Peter Brett, claimed that providing additional single person accommodation would be “beneficial to the area and to Peterborough in general”.
Planning documents state: “It is expected that the units will be attractive to and purchased by residents wanting self contained homes, with small gardens, but not within blocks of flats.”
The proposal includes the retention of one allocated parking space within an existing open car park accessed off Wainwright, plus the addition of one new 5m x 2.5m parking space within the application site.
Windows to both ground and first floors of the proposed homes are positioned to avoid overlooking surrounding adjacent properties, plans state.
The site is currently an unused and overgrown plot with discarded varied materials lying around, enclosed by two-metre high timber fencing.
It is located just over the road from William Law Primary School on Twelvetree Avenue.
Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.