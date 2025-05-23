Plans for two new homes in neglected garden near Peterborough primary school

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The site is currently unused and overgrown

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to construct two new homes in a neglected garden near a primary school.

The two one-bedroom homes would be a semi-detached building built on a plot near to numbers 2 and 4 Wainwright in Werrington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applicant, Peter Brett, claimed that providing additional single person accommodation would be “beneficial to the area and to Peterborough in general”.

The proposed site for new homes on Wainwright, Werrington Photo: Peter BrettThe proposed site for new homes on Wainwright, Werrington Photo: Peter Brett
The proposed site for new homes on Wainwright, Werrington Photo: Peter Brett

Planning documents state: “It is expected that the units will be attractive to and purchased by residents wanting self contained homes, with small gardens, but not within blocks of flats.”

The proposal includes the retention of one allocated parking space within an existing open car park accessed off Wainwright, plus the addition of one new 5m x 2.5m parking space within the application site.

Windows to both ground and first floors of the proposed homes are positioned to avoid overlooking surrounding adjacent properties, plans state.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is currently an unused and overgrown plot with discarded varied materials lying around, enclosed by two-metre high timber fencing.

It is located just over the road from William Law Primary School on Twelvetree Avenue.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterboroughWerrington
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice