Plans for Tesla supercharging facility near B&M and Starbucks in Peterborough

Plans would create an extra 16 parking spaces for electric vehicles

American automotive giant Tesla has applied for planning permission to install a supercharging facility in Peterborough.

The proposed development would create 16 parking spaces for electric vehicles (EVs) near the Starbucks and B&M stores at Paxton Road, Orton Goldhay.

If approved, each space will have its own charging post and there will also be a substation and cabinets to convert the power from the substation to the charging bays.

The plans would see the charging spots built in Orton

The planning statement, written by ELG Planning on behalf of Tesla, states that “the provision of the charging facilities will boost the transition towards greater use of EVs”.

It adds: “The appearance of the charging units includes a simple, modern design that will minimise their visual impact whilst providing a user-friendly facility.

“It is considered that the development would not be harmful to character and appearance of the area, and would accord with the requirement of the Local Plan.”

The new parking bays would be served by a one-way system with access off Paxton Road.

The site is also located near to Ortongate Shopping Centre and Vivacity Bushfield Leisure Centre.