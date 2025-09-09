Plans for place of worship on ground floor of Peterborough office building

Plans have been revealed for a new place of worship within an office building in Peterborough city centre.

Pastor George Akinwumi from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of Grace, Peterborough, submitted a planning application to the city council to convert part of the vacant ground floor of Monkstone House on City Road.

Planning documents state that, if approved, the plans would see part of the ground floor changed from its current commercial use to a place of worship at planned service times, with the area reverting to commercial use when not in use as a place of worship.

It is noted that charity RCCG Amazing Grace Huntingdon could utilise the space for officers of the charity to carry out their wider community outreach work.

Monkstone House

A planning statement reads: “The new ground floor will consist of an open flexible space which could be adapted to meet the immediate and future needs of the charity. The proposal is to keep the existing office space and use the open ground floor as a worship.”

The proposal would also see the venue used to organise events for children and young people.

It is stated in the plans that the conversion would allow the church to grow and continue to provide support to the wider community from its own self sustained hub.

Monkstone House is currently listed for sale with Eddisons at a price of £2.8 million and is described as a modern, high-quality building suitable for offices or potential residential conversion.

The listing states that the four-storey building requires “extensive refurbishment” at second and third floors and a “lesser refurbishment” at ground and first floors.

RCCG City of Grace, Peterborough, is described on its website as a multicultural church which is “orchestrated to fulfil God’s prophetic mandate for this generation”.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the planning application at a later date.