Plans for nine new homes at neglected Peterborough site deemed ‘unacceptable’

A proposed development of nine new homes at a neglected site in Peterborough has been refused by the city council.

The outline application sought to retain and refurbish the existing house at 139 Paston Ridings as well as erect a detached house and two semi-detached properties at the front, with six flats to the rear.

Planning documents, submitted by Mr S Milner, stated: “The current site at 139 Paston Ridings comprises a neglected, overgrown detached dwelling that requires a scheme of refurbishment as well reconfiguring to be able to provide a better utilised site.”

The documents added that the site had “fallen into disrepair” and presented an “ideal opportunity for transformation into a more functional and attractive development”.

However, Peterborough City Council planners refused the application on July 28.

A case officer said the development would result in “unacceptable harm” to the character, appearance and visual amenity of the surrounding area.

“The proposal, by virtue of the amount of development, would result in an unacceptable density of development that would be wholly at odds with the established pattern of development along Paston Ridings that would result in future development appearing incongruent and hemmed in,” the case officer added.

It was also deemed that “severe harm to highway safety” was identified from the “intensification” of the site and proximity to the bus stop opposite the access to the development.

Ward councillor Alex Rafiq objected to the plans, citing concerns with traffic, the loss of trees and drainage.

There were also nine objections from local residents and interested parties.

Planners noted that the issues with the application had been discussed with the applicant, but it had not been possible to identify solutions to the concerns.

The applicant has six months to appeal the decision.