Plans for new extension at Peterborough shop after previous refusal

The owner of a Peterborough shop is looking to build a new extension after his previous plans were refused.

Huger Hamad, director of Asadi Food Centre Ltd, built a first floor extension at his Azadi Supermarket premises on Lincoln Road but had his retrospective planning application refused by Peterborough City Council.

The case officer who refused it said the design was "poor" and showed "no consideration for the context of the site or buildings which surround it".

In a new application submitted on September 25, Mr Hamad said the officer's comments had been taken into account and the plans had been amended to address the concerns raised.

The previously built first floor wooden extension would be removed and replaced with a new one which would now not be visible from the front.

The extension would be for storage use, including things like disposable plastic, charcoal and other general kitchen products.

According to the new plans, the eaves would be of the same height of main building and the roof would be pitched to match the main building.

The applicant claimed that the new proposal would not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of the adjoining properties or the surrounding area.

"This is achieved through a considered design approach and inherent harmony with the surrounding built environment including approach to scale, form and materiality," planning documents stated.

City council planners are expected to make a decision on the application at a later date.