Plans for four new homes on edge of small Peterborough village

Each home would have a separate double garage

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for four new homes to be built on the edge of a small village.

Applicant, Morris Bond, hopes to construct the new four-bedroom homes on land south of Mill Road in Maxey, near Peterborough.

The application site is located on an undeveloped field adjacent to an existing housing development named Arthurs Court and just outside the village envelope.

The proposed site for four homes south of Mill Road, Maxey

It is also located within the village’s conservation area and deemed an area of “potential archaeological importance”, according to planning documents.

A design and access statement, prepared by Cheffins on behalf of Mr Bond, acknowledges that the site is “technically” in countryside but argues that the proposal represents a “logical extension” to the existing development.

The document adds that the proposed development “reflects the local distinctiveness of the area and adds to the sense of place that is already established.”

Each of the proposed four-bedroom homes would be detached and have a double-garage with a single shared internal access drive.

They would be 1.5 storeys high with a ridge height of 6.9m, made from local coursed natural stone with grey replica Collyweston slate tiles.

The planning application was validated by Peterborough City Council on April 29 and will be decided on by planners at a later date.