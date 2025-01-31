Plans for former education centre offices in Peterborough to become homes

The building was previously a Kip McGrath education centre

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert an office building into two homes.

The building, located at 121 Park Road in Peterborough, was previously a Kip McGrath education centre until the company moved to a new base in Fengate in February 2024.

According to the planning application, submitted by Home Hunters Developments Ltd, the part of the building facing Park Road at first floor level has been unoccupied as offices for over a year, while the ground floor was more recently vacated.

The single storey rear offices are currently rented on a rolling monthly term while the occupants seek alternative accommodation.

It is proposed to revert the building back to residential use and the applicant says that, due to the building initially being a dwelling, only minimal alterations would need to be made.

The application states: “It is proposed to divide the existing floor area by blocking up two internal doors to provide two domestic units. A four-bedroom two-storey dwelling would be formed fronting Park Road whilst a two-bedroomed single-story dwelling would be formed at the rear with access to St Mark’s Street.

“No window or door alterations are proposed apart from one external door in the single storey part being changed to a window. An amenity space for the two-storey dwelling will be created at the rear yard of the building.”

The planning application was validated by Peterborough City Council on Monday, January 27 and will be decided on by planners at a later date.