Plans for a quarry near Market Deeping are set to be buried

Quarry told it can't bend rules after road works not completed

Plans for a quarry near Stamford are set to be buried after councillors accused the developer of ‘picking and choosing’ which parts it enacted.

The proposal to excavate three million tonnes of sand and gravel from land off King Street in Greatford was approved in 2022.

This was contingent on the narrow road being widened first to enable the constant flow of HGVs.

King Street, near Greatford, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire

However, the applicant, Dr Charles Lane, said work couldn’t be carried out before planning permission expires in July.

The developer sought permission to begin excavating before the deadline, and only export the materials once the road improvements had been completed.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee refused this on Monday (March 10), accusing the applicant of playing the system.

Councillor Vanessa Smith (Green), who represents the area on South Kesteven District Council, told the committee: “The applicant has had adequate time, and hasn’t done so.

“I’ve always had grave concerns about road safety on King Street.

“Commuters use it as a rat run. Emergency services have attended four serious accidents in the last six months – one involving a fractured neck.”

King Street is so narrow that two HGVs are currently unable to pass without folding in their wing mirrors.

South Kesteven District Council leader Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind) said: “Rules are there for a reason – it must be road first, quarry second. It would be bonkers otherwise.

“Let the applicant go back to square one if they’re not interested enough to do the work.”

The quarry would be near the Baston Road junction, with a mile of road to the south needing to be widened.

Oliver Laidler of Land & Mineral Management, speaking for the applicant, said: “Accusations of playing the system are baseless.

“There will be no export until King Street has been widened as required, so there will be no quantifiable impact on the road network.

“Should the application expire, Lincolnshire’s stocks will lose three million tonnes of sand and gravel.”

However, the planning committee found the applicant’s arguments unconvincing.

Councillor Charlotte Vernon (Con) said: “I don’t like the idea of developers picking and choosing which parts they follow and which they don’t.

“The work needs to take place before the application begins.”

Several councillors shared recollections of how risky King Street had felt for traffic.

Councillor Ian Carrington (Con) said: “There would need to be a lot of big, powerful kit on the unimproved road to start excavating.”

The applicant will have until July to finish the road works and start work on the quarry; otherwise the permission will expire.