Plans for 14 flats and convenience store in Peterborough neighbourhood

It would be located at Hampton Water

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the construction of 14 new flats and a convenience store in Hampton Water.

The proposed development on land off Aqua Drive would be a mixed use building, with the shop on the ground floor and 14 two-bedroom flats above.

Located opposite the St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School, the site would fill what is currently a vacant piece of formerly agricultural land.

CGI of proposed Hampton Water development Photo: Paul Bancroft Architects

Paul Bancroft Architects prepared a planning application on behalf of Jafbuild Limited for full planning permission, which will be decided on by city council planners at a later date.

The application states: “The site is considered a sustainable location, it is well situated close to the urban centre of the Hamptons, with numerous local bus routes, local shops, educational and community facilities as well as an abundance of park and play areas.

“It complies with the requirements of the adopted local plan and has the support of the framework therefore considered acceptable in principle for residential development.”

Each flat would have two parking spaces each, a total of 28, as well as 14 cycle spaces.

The application adds: “Every effort has been made to provide a sensitive and sustainable development that will complement the area whilst targeting the needs of local people.

“The proposal incorporates traditional building materials to blend sympathetically with the neighbouring architecture and all to be built to an exacting detail balanced with a sustainability standard to benefit Peterborough and its environment.”