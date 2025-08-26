Plans convert old Whittlesey care home into hotel

A former care home in Whittlesey is set to be turned into a ‘luxury’ hotel and spa.

Fenland District Council has approved plans to convert the former Elms Care Home, in Arnolds Lane, into a hotel.

A full refurbishment of the buildings is planned to create 16 hotel bedrooms. A single storey extension is proposed to create room for a leisure swimming pool and fitness suite.

Further changes are proposed within the grounds of the site to create some of the new spa facilities.

The company behind the project, MHM Properties Ltd, said it wants to create a “luxury and immersive guest experience” at the new hotel and spa.

In plans submitted as part of the planning application the company said: “It is the intention to slightly increase the car park size to accommodate prospective clients and guests and to construct a number of small thermal spa and tranquil outdoor experiences and an outdoor vitality pool.

“The grounds will be serenely and carefully landscaped to blend into the already mature nature of the site preserving the majority of the existing trees and soft landscapes during and post construction.

“The existing dilapidated outdoor structures, the concrete garages and timber sheds will be removed and replaced with considerate single storey structures, hidden and masked to locate back of house equipment such as plant and refuse sited in an unaffecting location to neighbouring properties.

“Internally the core original parts of the property will remain in large part unaltered, utilising its existing purpose and design, integrating with the existing period heritage of the interior finish, the proposed theme and decor will enhance and promote that rationale breathing new life to the existing structure allowing guests to experience its grandeur in a whole new way.”

Several people wrote to the district council after the plans were first submitted to express support.

Simon Black said opening a “quality establishment” was “very much needed in the town”.

Katarzyna Fiedorczyk added that creating a hotel and spa was a “great fit for such a stunning building”.

Another supporter, Jack Harris, said it was “refreshing” not to see plans to convert a building like this into flats.

Carole Dilorio said she had known the building since she was a child and said she was glad to see the plans come forward to turn it into a hotel and spa.

She said: “The threepenny bit shaped building at the end used to be a solicitors office in which I worked in the top room.

“Then things changed, the lady of the manor passed away and the solicitors moved premises and the estate was dealt with/sold off and a care home emerged.

“This was a shocking state of affairs as they joined the house and offices together and added an awful kitchen/laundry room extension, which totally ruined the look of the property.

“Now, thank goodness, the care home has closed and been sold with plans for a small hotel and spa facilities.

“I believe this proposed development will be an asset for the town, hopefully with sympathetic building works for this property.”

Now that planning approval has been given, the developer has three years to start work on the project to convert the building.