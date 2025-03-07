Plans approved for Tesla supercharging facility near B&M and Starbucks in Peterborough

An extra 16 parking spaces will be created for electric vehicles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American automotive giant Tesla has secured planning permission to install a supercharging facility in Peterborough.

The proposed development will create 16 parking spaces for electric vehicles (EVs) near the Starbucks and B&M stores at Paxton Road, Orton Goldhay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each space will have its own charging post and there will also be a substation and cabinets to convert the power from the substation to the charging bays.

The proposed site for Tesla Superchargers on Paxton Road, Orton Goldhay

The planning statement, written by ELG Planning on behalf of Tesla, states that “the provision of the charging facilities will boost the transition towards greater use of EVs”.

It adds: “The appearance of the charging units includes a simple, modern design that will minimise their visual impact whilst providing a user-friendly facility.

“It is considered that the development would not be harmful to character and appearance of the area, and would accord with the requirement of the Local Plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new parking bays would be served by a one-way system with access off Paxton Road.

The site is also located near to Ortongate Shopping Centre and Vivacity Bushfield Leisure Centre.

No objections were received against the planning application and it was approved by planners on Wednesday, March 5.

A total of 70 residents and interested parties were consulted about the plans, with only one response received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was in favour of the plans, stating that it would be a “great initiative for the area”.

The case officer’s report reads: “It is considered that the size, scale, and design of the proposed development would be in keeping with the appearance and character of the application site and the wider District Centre.

“The proposal would be visible from the public realm, however, is considered to be a visually appropriate form of development in this commercial setting as the immediate area has units such as a petrol station and drive thru which are associated with vehicles.”