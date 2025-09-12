Plans approved for new homes on site of former lawnmower repair shop in Peterborough

Plans for three new homes on the site of a former lawnmower repair shop have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

The detached homes will be built on land at Lambes Court to the rear of 1440 and 1442 Lincoln Road, Werrington.

An outline application for six new homes at the site was approved in July 2023, but the recent full planning application, submitted by Paul Joyce, included just three, along with associated gardens and parking.

The former commercial buildings once occupied by Lambe’s Lawnmowers on the site were demolished in September 2022, leaving a vacant plot.

A number of concerns were raised with the initial outline application by 11 residents and Werrington Neighbourhood Council, including potential problems with the size of the access road, insufficient parking and disruption during construction.

However, the local highway authority and other officers raised no objections to the plans.

The latest application stated: “The development will adjoin the public highways as per the approved transport assessment provided at outline planning and a private shared road will provide the relevant access for the properties.”

A statement of compliance from city council planners read: "The local planning authority have worked with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner based on seeking solutions to problems arising in relation to dealing with the planning application.

"Amendments were discussed and agreed with the applicant to bring the proposal into compliance with policy, and the application can therefore be approved."

The proposal for three new homes, which will include an additional six parking spaces, was approved on September 11.