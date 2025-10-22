Plans approved for Dog in a Doublet pub near Peterborough to become family home
Quaffins Ltd applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission in December 2024 to change the use of the Dog In A Doublet pub on North Bank in Thorney.
The once-popular pub, which featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, was previously run by former MasterChef contestant John McGinn but has remained vacant since 2023.
Plans for the building, which were approved by city council planners on October 21 this year, will see the empty property transformed into a private five-bedroom home.
According to planning documents, the scale of the building will be reduced through demolition, with the rear demolition work taking the building back to what it was like before it was extended in the late 1970’s.
A planning statement reads: “Due to viability the owners of the building are unable to let it out to a new landlord to continue running it as a public house.
“Also, the manner in which the building was vacated has meant that the building is no longer fit for purpose without significant work.”
Four bedrooms will be located on the first floor of the property, with an additional bedroom on the main ground floor along with a kitchen, utility, study, living/dining area and snug.
The lower ground floor contains leisure space which could be used as a gym or games room according to the plans, along with a double garage and cycle storage. Three car parking spaces will be provided in total.
Planning officers deemed that the proposal was acceptable after having been assessed in the light of all material considerations.
The proposal was approved subject to a number of conditions, including the submission of a construction traffic management plan and a scheme for biodiversity enhancements.