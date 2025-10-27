Plans approved for 66-bed care home in Peterborough

Plans for a new care home in Peterborough have been approved by the city council.

The 66-bed two-storey development being delivered by LNT Care Developments will provide two types of care for older people, including both general residential and residential dementia.

Located near to the existing Thorpe Wood Care Home on Earlham Road, the new care home will employ 44 full-time employees.

The development will include 28 new car parking spaces, six for electric vehicles, and 10 cycle spaces.

The proposed 66-bed care home courtyard at Thorpe Wood Photo: LNT & USF Ltd

Planning documents stated: “The development of this site for a new purpose built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the redundant site with a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need, whilst providing a development sympathetic in terms of its setting and design.

“The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity within the area, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home, creating a variety of jobs within a sustainable location for the increasing number of residents within the immediate area.”

City council planners granted the planning application on October 24 subject to construction beginning within three years and a number of other conditions.

LNT Care Home Developments describes itself as a “renowned care home developer”.

“All of our care homes are developed to be fit-for-purpose and are future-proofed, with every thought given to the quality of life of our residents,” plans stated.

The company has a portfolio of care homes specifically for the care of older people in a number of locations across Yorkshire, the Midlands and the South.