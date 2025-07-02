Pizza takeaway to replace former pet shop in Peterborough as council approves plans
The new takeaway will replace Reptili, which opened on Scalford Drive in Peterborough in May 2022 and closed down in December 2023. It sold a range of animals from snakes to bearded dragons.
Plans were approved by Peterborough City Council planners on July 1.
Applicant, Amiri, said the new pizza takeaway would provide a “high-quality food service" while ensuring "minimal impact on the surrounding environment and residents".
Plans stated that the takeaway would specialise in freshly prepared pizzas and would not serve fried foods or any items with high grease or odour emissions.
A ventless Turbochef Fire pizza oven with an integrated catalytic converter would be used to minimise smoke, the applicant said.
The application stated: “The interior layout will be carefully designed to optimize workflow efficiency while ensuring compliance with food hygiene and safety regulations.
“Externally, any necessary signage or shopfront modifications will be sympathetic to the existing streetscape, maintaining the character of the local area.”
The unit is located between a Chinese takeaway and a beauty salon.
The pizza takeaway must operate only between the hours of 11am and 11pm from Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and between 11am and 11.30pm from Friday to Saturday.
The decision document stated: "The local planning authority have worked with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner based on seeking solutions to problems arising in relation to dealing with the planning application.
"Amendments were discussed and agreed with the applicant to bring the proposal into compliance with policy, and the application can therefore be approved."
